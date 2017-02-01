Texas lands 17 signees, still hoping for more in Herman’s first class

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show Pause

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

1:36 It's the love of the cattle

2:20 Johnny Manziel 911 call

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies