Texas lands 17 signees, still hoping for more in Herman’s first class

Through social media platforms, the Texas football program has confirmed 17 additions to the program thus far on National Signing Day.
The list includes eight newcomers rated as four-star prospects by Rivals.com, including running back Toneil Carter, defensive back Josh Thompson, receiver Damion Miller and linebacker Gary Johnson, a signee from Dodge City (Kan.) Community College who is expected to push for immediate playing time.
Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a four-star prospect from Austin Westlake, enrolled in January and will go through spring drills. Per ESPN.com, Texas is waiting to hear from five additional players who could be part of the 2017 recruiting class.
