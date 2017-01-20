Once a top destination, Longhorns have fallen off recruiting map

The University of Texas has fallen on hard times when it comes to recruiting.
The Longhorns’ class is not ranked in the top 30 by Rivals, ESPN or Scout, where the Longhorns are No. 38.
Since having Scout’s top class in 2012, Texas averaged No. 12 the past four years, including No. 3 in 2016, when the Longhorns had five recruits in the top 100, and one five-star recruit.
This year, the Longhorns’ highest ranked player is Austin Westlake quarterback Sam Ehilinger, at 119th. The class may not appear as strong because three former Baylor commits dipped into the 2017 numbers when they transferred to Texas following the sexual assault scandal at Baylor.
They were ESPN 300 offensive lineman J.P. Urquidez, three-star athlete Donovan Duvernay and Patrick Hudson, the top-ranked offensive guard and No. 56 player in the country.
Area high school football coaches believe that coaching changes and the lack of success have also affected this year’s class.
“Biggest thing is success rate,” Saginaw Boswell’s John Abendschan said. “They won it in 2005 and since then, lost the next one, and just haven’t had much success. Schools that are winning get the recruits and Texas hasn’t won.”
Texas went 5-7 in 2016, their third straight losing season. The 16-21 stretch led to the firing of Charlie Strong, who was replaced with Tom Herman on Nov. 27.
“Word-of-mouth on Tom Herman is that he’s an energetic guy and brings a lot to it,” Abendschan said.
Herman was 22-4 in two seasons at Houston. He served as a graduate assistant at Texas in 1999, and had stints at Sam Houston State, Texas State and Rice before moving to Ohio State, where he coordinated the Buckeyes’ offense in their championship season in 2014.
“Tom has Texas college roots so he understands recruiting in the state,” Colleyville Heritage’s Joe Willis said. “But if you’re a Texas team and you’re winning, you’re also winning the recruiting battle.”
Some coaches also believe their recruiting is slightly down due to Texas A&M’s move to the SEC and the boom of games seen on television or online.
“Kids want to be apart of a winner, but Texas and the Big 12 have declined since losing Texas A&M to the SEC,” South Hills coach J.J. Resendez added. “Big 12 has relevance when Texas is good.”
Brian Gosset: 817-390-7760, @gosset41
