Texas basketball suspends leading scorer Tevin Mack for rules violation

Texas has suspended leading scorer Tevin Mack indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules.
It is Mack’s second suspension this season.
In a statement issued Thursday by the university, coach Shaka Smart said Mack has failed to meet expectations set for players in his program. He did not elaborate.
Mack also missed the first game of the season in a one-game game suspension for an unspecified off-season rules violation.
Mack was seen yelling at teammate Kerwin Roach just after time expired in the Longhorns’ 64-61 loss to TCU on Wednesday in Austin, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Asked about the exchange after the game, Roach tried to downplay it. “He was just giving me advice on what I should have done,” Roach said.
The latest suspension comes a day after Texas fell to 7-9 with Wednesday’s loss to TCU. Texas’ next three games are against No. 10 West Virginia, No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Kansas. Texas began the season ranked in the Top 25.
Mack is averaging 14.8 points per game.
