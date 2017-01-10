Clemson QB Watson draws on Vince Young inspiration on winning drive

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson pulled off a pretty decent impersonation of former Texas quarterback Vince Young when he led the Tigers on the game-winning drive against Alabama in Monday’s national championship game.
In fact, Watson paid homage to Young in a postgame interview with ESPN.
“ ... The thing that was running through my mind was Vince Young,” Watson said. “I was just like, ‘Man, we have to be great, and I want to be legendary. Vince Young was one of my greatest players that I love to watch, and we pulled it off.”
Watson connected with receiver Hunter Renfrow on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone with 1 second remaining to cap a spectacular 35-31 victory over No. 1 Alabama.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson
The Tigers ended a 35-year title drought in becoming national champions for the first time since 1981.
Watson’s play was reminiscent of Young’s iconic scramble into the end zone on fourth down in Texas’ 41-38 upset of Southern Cal in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 4, 2006.
Many consider the Texas-USC game to be one of the greatest championship showdowns in college football history.
But Watson’s heroics in sparking Clemon’s victory could be a close second.
