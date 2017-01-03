Former Mansfield Summit coach Tim Beck hired as Texas offensive coordinator

Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Tim Beck, a former coach at Mansfield Summit, has been hired as Texas’ offensive coordinator, Longhorns coach Tom Herman announced Tuesday.
Beck, a former head coach at Carrollton Turner (1999-2001) and Mansfield Summit (2002-04), will return to Texas after spending the last two seasons at Ohio State where he also served as quarterbacks coach.
“I know firsthand from my high school coaching days here that the passion of the fans, love for football and the way the state embraces it .... are just unbelievable,” Beck said in a statement released by Texas. “There is no place like Texas.”
Beck, 50, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, helped guide the Buckeyes to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff where they were shut out 31-0 by Clemson in the semifinals. Ohio State averaged 39.4 points per game, 14th in the FBS, and ranked 12th in rushing with an average of 245.2 yards.
Before his stint in Columbus, Beck worked seven years at Nebraska, four as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2011-14) and three as running backs coach (2008-10).
Herman, the head coach at Houston the past two years, also worked three years at Ohio State as offensive coordinator/QBs coach (2012-14).
Beck graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, the same school that coaches Bo Pelini, Carl Pelini, Bob Stoops, Mark Stoops and Mike Stoops attended.
