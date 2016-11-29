UT Arlington men’s basketball knocks off Texas for first time

Kevin Hervey scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and UT Arlington defeated Texas for the first time ever, 72-61 Tuesday night.
The Longhorns won the first 11 games in the series but needed overtime for a seven-point victory last season. Drew Charles supplemented Hervey with 12 points, all in the second half. Jalen Jones and Jorge Bilboa scored 10 each.
Tevin Mack led Texas with 19 points. Kerwin Roach scored 16 but committed six turnovers. Jarrett Allen produced 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Hervey scored 12 points in the first half. His long 3-pointer with 15 seconds left gave the Mavericks a 30-27 lead at halftime that they never relinquished.
Both teams shot dismally in the half, UTA (5-3) converting 2 of 14 3-pointers after missing its first 11, and Texas (3-3) hitting 2 of 15.
But Arlington heated up to start the second half, making two 3-pointers and couple of layups in the first two minutes to lead by 11.
The Mavericks hit 5 of 11 3-pointers in the second half. Charles made consecutive treys to give UT Arlington a 16-point lead with less than seven minutes remaining.
The Longhorns committed nine turnovers in the second half.
Big picture
UT Arlington: The Mavericks have been competitive against their last two opponents from Power Five conferences. They led at Arkansas by 17 points in the first half before losing by four on Nov. 18. They have done this while Hervey recovers from a knee injury that caused him to miss the final 19 games last season. He began the Texas game shooting 35 percent from the field and averaging 12 points. Hervey averaged 18 last season and shot 45 percent.
Texas: The Longhorns struggled at home for the second time against a mid-major opponent. They beat Incarnate Word by five on opening night, albeit while two key Longhorns were suspended for violation of team rules. Texas has played two power five teams, losing to Northwestern and Colorado by 19 and 14. Sophomore guard Eric Davis has struggled more than anybody, making 17 of 62 shots, 27.4 percent accuracy.
Up next
UTA is at North Texas on Saturday afternoon.
Texas hosts Alabama on Friday night.
UT Arlington
30
42
—
72
Texas
27
34
—
61
UT ARLINGTON (5-3)—Hervey 6-15 5-7 18, Bilbao 4-7 2-2 10, J.Jones 4-7 1-2 10, Charles 4-6 0-0 12, Neal 2-7 3-4 8, Pope 1-3 0-0 2, Kiris 0-0 0-0 0, Muirhead 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-2 0, Wilson 4-6 0-0 8, Binzer 1-1 0-0 2, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 11-18 72.
TEXAS (3-3)—Allen 4-10 5-7 13, Cleare 0-1 0-0 0, Roach 8-14 0-0 16, Davis 0-8 0-2 0, Yancy 1-2 0-2 2, Banks 1-1 1-2 3, A.Jones 1-5 2-2 5, Young 1-6 0-0 3, Mack 8-14 2-3 19. Totals 24-61 10-18 61.
Halftime—UT Arlington 30-27. 3-Point Goals—UT Arlington 7-25 (Charles 4-6, J.Jones 1-4, Neal 1-4, Hervey 1-6, Bilbao 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Hawkins 0-2), Texas 3-23 (A.Jones 1-4, Mack 1-5, Young 1-6, Roach 0-2, Davis 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—UT Arlington 36 (Hervey 10), Texas 34 (Allen 12). Assists—UT Arlington 12 (Neal 4), Texas 12 (A.Jones 3). Total Fouls—UT Arlington 17, Texas 18.
