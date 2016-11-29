UT Arlington men’s basketball knocks off Texas for first time

1:00 Dead body found on UTA campus Pause

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

0:50 'There's so many good people in the world'

0:58 Rookie Nicolas Brussino Works On His Game

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:21 Woman caught stealing package from porch in north Fort Worth

3:04 Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Cowboys-Vikings game

0:52 TCU Coach Gary Patterson has stuck around for 19 seasons due to this attitude about job openings