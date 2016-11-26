Texas fires Charlie Strong; Herman expected to take over program

Texas administrators announced the dismissal of football coach Charlie Strong after three seasons Saturday morning and, based on information from individuals with knowledge of the search process, have targeted Houston’s Tom Herman as a likely replacement.
Herman, who just finished his second season at Houston with a 9-3 record, was considered a finalist for the LSU job that will go to interim coach Ed Orgeron. A news conference to present Orgeron as the Tigers’ next coach has been scheduled for 1 p.m. in Baton Rouge, La.
There are indications Texas hopes to formally announce Herman, 41, as the Longhorns’ next coach as soon as Sunday at a news conference in Austin. Herman, a former graduate assistant at Texas (1999-2000) and the offensive coordinator for Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team, has a 22-4 record in two seasons at Houston, including victories over top-10 teams from Florida State, Oklahoma and Louisville.
The Texas job officially opened Saturday when the school announced it was parting ways with Strong after three seasons and a 16-21 record. During Strong’s tenure, the Longhorns did not post a winning record in any season, finishing 6-7, 5-7 and 5-7. It marked the first time for the school to post three consecutive losing records since a four-year stretch from 1935-38.
The Longhorns were 12-15 in Big 12 play under Strong, whose final contest was Friday’s 31-9 loss to TCU in Austin. Strong’s teams finished with an 11-11 mark against unranked opponents during his tenure, including a 24-21 overtime loss to Kansas on Nov. 19 that allowed the Jayhawks to break a 19-game losing streak against Big 12 opponents.
In a statement, Texas men’s athletics director Mike Perrin said: “Decisions like this are tough to make … This was an important year for our program to take the next step, and the results simply aren’t there. So we’ve decided to make a change.”
Strong is due $10 million from the school to cover the final two seasons of a five-year contract he signed to replace Mack Brown for the 2014 season.
Even after Friday’s loss to TCU, which marked the first time the Horned Frogs had defeated the Longhorns in three consecutive seasons since 1938, Strong lobbied to return in 2017. He was more subdued in the statement he released Saturday.
“It’s a very difficult day for me, my family and all of the people affected by this decision,” Strong said. “I’m most disappointed for these kids and our staff who have poured so much of their lives into this program for the last three years. I do understand that it comes down to wins and losses, and we have not done our job in that area yet. I accept full responsibility for that, but know in my heart that we accomplished our primary goal, which is the development of young men.”
Strong’s only bowl team during his Texas tenure came in his first season, when the Longhorns finished 6-7 and lost to Arkansas, 31-7, in the 2014 Texas Bowl. The 2014 season also marked the only time during his Texas tenure that one of Strong’s teams posted a three-game winning streak.
The Longhorns opened this season with two consecutive victories, including a 50-47 upset of then-No. 10 Notre Dame, before falling Sept. 17 at California, 50-43. That setback marked the start of a 3-7 stretch to close Strong’s final season in Austin.
In a statement, university president Greg Fenves said: “Charlie Strong is an outstanding leader and role model … In the end, the results over three seasons were not there. It was not clear the future was going to be at the levels expected of Longhorn football.”
