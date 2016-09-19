Texas’ Strong evaluating coaches in efforts to fix ailing defense

As his team heads into a bye week, Texas football coach Charlie Strong issued a warning to his defensive staffers after watching the Longhorns surrender 507 yards and 50 points in Saturday’s 50-43 loss to California.
“We just know defensively we have our issues. Each coach will be evaluated and we’ll see where we go from here,” Strong said during Monday’s teleconference with Big 12 football coaches. “We’ve got to look at where we are and improve our performance.”
During a news conference in Austin, Strong went even further and said he will be “more involved” with the defense and did not rule out the possibility of making the calls himself instead of defensive coordinator Vance Bedford. Strong, who switched offensive play-callers after last year’s opening loss to Notre Dame, has a long history as a defensive coordinator and made it clear he was not pleased by watching Bedford’s unit allow 11 big plays to California, nine via the pass and two on running plays.
Whatever I need to do to get it fixed, it’s going to happen. I can get more involved and I will be more involved. It goes back to accountability ... We need to coach better, coach harder and be a lot smarter.
“Whatever I need to do to get it fixed, it’s going to happen,” Strong said. “I can get more involved and I will be more involved. It goes back to accountability. I’ve told our coaches, ‘You’re a direct reflection of your position.’ And I expect each and every week, when we go out there to compete, coaches are held accountable just like I’m held accountable for how this team goes out and performs. We need to coach better, coach harder and be a lot smarter.”
The Longhorns (2-1) fell 10 spots in this week’s Associated Press poll, to No. 21, after the loss to the unranked Golden Bears (2-1). California quarterback Davis Webb, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.
Texas, which has yet to intercept a pass this season, opens Big 12 play Oct. 1 at Oklahoma State (2-1). Between now and then, Strong said he has “two weeks to look at” his defense and tweak starting lineups, playing rotations and, possibly, the defensive play-caller.
“Not only me, but there’s other guys sitting there that have the capability of taking over that defense,” Strong said. “The defense will get fixed. I can tell you that. The big thing is, you can’t give up the big plays. You’ve got to make them earn every yard.”
Playoff problem
Big 12 teams head into Week 4 contests with a combined 15-11 mark in nonconference play. That is significantly lower than the success rates in other Power 5 leagues, where the combined records include: Big Ten (26-8), ACC (23-9), SEC (23-9) and Pac-12 (21-7).
The slow start cannot be good for College Football Playoff implications, with only No. 16 Baylor (3-0) and West Virginia (2-0) still undefeated. West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen cited a recent league directive to upgrade nonconference schedules as part of the issue. In regard to CFP hopes, Holgorsen said: “It’s too early to tell at this point ... In the Big 12, everybody but one has done a pretty good job of scheduling nonconference games.”
Holgorsen did not specifically mention Baylor. But the Bears’ 3-0 record has been built on victories over SMU (2-1), Rice (0-3) and Northwestern (La.) State (0-3), an FCS school.
TD protocol
After two incidents in Big 12 games where players dropped the football on their way into the end zone in their haste to celebrate touchdowns last weekend (one called, one missed by game officials), several league coaches said they will address the situation with players this week.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said his team will receive a group lecture after kickoff returner Joe Mixon dropped the ball at the 1-yard line on his way to a touchdown in Saturday’s 45-24 loss to Ohio State. Mixon’s gaffe did not cost OU any points but it was clear on TV replays.
A similar play occurred in the Texas-California game, prompting Holgorsen to add a special drill to Sunday’s practice.
Holgorsen said skill-position players were required to sprint into the end zone, protecting the ball with two hands, before handing it off to a graduate assistant dressed like a referee standing in the end zone.
