"Waking up a year older and a little swollen. We are thankful everything turned out the way it did. He is really excited about all the attention." - @EWChavez
This young Texas Tech fan got hit so hard by a foul ball it left stitches on his face

By Peter Dawson

June 05, 2018 05:57 PM

Baseball can be a very dangerous sport for those in the stands.

During the last regional game between Texas Tech and Louisville at Rip Griffin Park's Dan Law Field over the weekend, a young Red Raiders fan learned that truth the hard way.

Ethan Chavez was at the game celebrating his eighth birthday when he was struck in the face by a hard-hit foul ball.

Afterward, the stitch marks of the ball were visible on the left the side of his face.

Ethan’s dad, Eric Chavez, later tweeted out a picture that provided an update on his son’s well-being. The image shows a good amount of of swelling and bruising, but fortunately, there were no broken bones.

During his recovery on Monday, Chavez also got a surprise visit from a few familiar faces.

The University of Louisville also passed along their best wishes on Twitter.

