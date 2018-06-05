This young Texas Tech fan got hit so hard by a foul ball it left stitches on his face

Baseball can be a very dangerous sport for those in the stands.
During the last regional game between Texas Tech and Louisville at Rip Griffin Park's Dan Law Field over the weekend, a young Red Raiders fan learned that truth the hard way.
Ethan Chavez was at the game celebrating his eighth birthday when he was struck in the face by a hard-hit foul ball.
Afterward, the stitch marks of the ball were visible on the left the side of his face.
Ethan’s dad, Eric Chavez, later tweeted out a picture that provided an update on his son’s well-being. The image shows a good amount of of swelling and bruising, but fortunately, there were no broken bones.
During his recovery on Monday, Chavez also got a surprise visit from a few familiar faces.
The University of Louisville also passed along their best wishes on Twitter.
