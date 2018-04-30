Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith officially signs with Roc Nation Sports, loses college eligbility

Zhaire Smith has officially signed with Roc Nation Sports, thus ending his college career.
The company released the news in an email on Thursday.
Smith declared for the 2018 NBA Draft back in March, but he did not hire an agent at that time. Several weeks ago, he announced his intent to sign with Roc Nation Sports.
In his first and only season in Lubbock, the Garland, Tex. native averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds per game. By the end of his freshman campaign, he earned an honorable mention Big-12 selection and was named to the conference's All-Defensive team.
Smith is projected to be drafted anywhere from the middle of the first round all the way to the late second round.
Along with guard Keenan Evans (who is also expected to be chosen in the upcoming NBA Draft), Smith helped head coach Chris Beard lead the Red Raiders to an Elite Eight berth in the NCAA Tournament (where they lost to eventual national champion Villanova). That run included the program's first tournament victory in over a decade.
