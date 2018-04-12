Listen to former Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach talk about raccoon hunting

Mike Leach will talk about anything.
The former Texas Tech and current Washington State head football coach has tackled mysterious topics such as Big Foot and extra-terrestrial life. He's even espoused on how to handle being in a marriage.
Tuesday, he added another bizarre topic to his list: amateur raccoon hunter. Here's how he decided to liven up a media session on Tuesday:
Although, it's not all fun and games for the outspoken coach these days. Leach is currently being sued by one of his former Washington State players.
