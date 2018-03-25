Here's how social media reacted to Texas Tech's 71-59 Elite Eight loss to Villanova

This year, Texas Tech had the best season in program history.

In just his second season as head coach, Chris Beard led the program to a school-record 27 wins and its first Elite Eight berth.

But on Sunday afternoon, the third-seeded Red Raiders came up short of a trip to the Final Four. Beard's team made a late second-half push, but ultimately top-seeded Villanova prevailed, 71 to 59. This will be the Wildcats second Final Four appearance dating back to the 2015-2016 season.

Here are some of the reactions across social media from the Red Raiders' loss:

#iubb fans watch the help defense of Texas Tech..the ball movement..the motion on offense..the hustle...Coach Beard worked for Bob Knight 10 years — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) March 25, 2018

Cool moment here. After the game, one of Texas Tech’s walk-ons (who is redshirting so not on the bench) tried to get on the floor to celebrate. He wasn’t allowed, so the team came to him before singing their fight song with the fans. pic.twitter.com/xDe8jO96aR — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 24, 2018

Never been so proud to be a Red Raider! These Seniors left their legacy. Blessed to play along with these guys! Proud of each guy that is wearing that Texas Tech jersey. Made history making to the Elite 8! Proud! #GunsUpForever — Toddrick Gotcher #0 (@Leagueme_0) March 25, 2018

Texas Tech Fans looking at their Bracket after the Villanova game. pic.twitter.com/dtf8jyfvCH — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) March 25, 2018

I don’t care what nobody say. Texas Tech Men’s Basketball did their thing this year. Proud to be my baby brothers number one fan and proud to be a red raider. #history #elite8 #wreckem pic.twitter.com/F5PhEqoeq8 — Trey Culver (@tculver7) March 25, 2018

Congrats to Texas Tech on the greatest season in program history. It was a ton of fun to watch all year long. — Chois Woodman (@ChoisWoodman) March 25, 2018

5 Texas Tech free throws to Villanova’s 19...Unbelievable how weak and one sided these are. Weak. — Jace Amaro (@J_ACER22) March 25, 2018