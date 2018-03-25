Here's how social media reacted to Texas Tech's 71-59 Elite Eight loss to Villanova

This year, Texas Tech had the best season in program history.
In just his second season as head coach, Chris Beard led the program to a school-record 27 wins and its first Elite Eight berth.
But on Sunday afternoon, the third-seeded Red Raiders came up short of a trip to the Final Four. Beard's team made a late second-half push, but ultimately top-seeded Villanova prevailed, 71 to 59. This will be the Wildcats second Final Four appearance dating back to the 2015-2016 season.
Here are some of the reactions across social media from the Red Raiders' loss:
