Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans helped the Red Raiders advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 after wins in Dallas over Stephen F. Austin and Florida.
Texas Tech Red Raiders

How sweet it is: Red Raiders heading to Sweet 16 after victory over Florida in home-like atmosphere

By William Wilkerson

March 17, 2018 10:06 PM

DALLAS

American Airlines Center morphed into Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday night.

Red was the color of choice for the majority of those eager onlookers watching No. 3 seed Texas Tech "host" No. 6 seed Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament's South Region. Tech fans had to have filled 90-plus percent of the place.

Red Raiders head football coach Kliff Kingsbury was even behind the bench drawing cheers and googly-eyes alike.

They'll have a chance to infiltrate Boston next.

Texas Tech, which fended off a fiesty No. 11 seed Stephen F. Austin in the opening round on Thursday to win its first Tournament game since 2004-05, road the energy from its "home" crowd en route to a 69-66 victory.

Florida had two chances to tie the game within the last 10 seconds, but just couldn't get one shot to fall.

The Red Raiders will face either No. 2 seed Purdue or No. 10 seed Butler on March 22 in Boston. The game will be televised on either TBS or TNT.

Keenan Evans, a graduate of Richardson Berkner, led the way again for Tech with 22 points. Zhaire Smith, a freshman from Garland, added 18 points, and 9 rebounds, while freshman Jarrett Culver tallied 11 points and 9 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

It was an alley oop from Evans to Smith with 29.5 seconds left that sealed the deal for Chris Beard's club, putting Tech up 69-64.

Neither team could get much separation in the first half as there were five ties and seven lead changes over that span. A tip-in at the buzzer by Rice transfer Egor Koulechov gave the Gators a 33-32 lead at the half.

Tech came out blistering hot in the second, though, and used a 6-0 run at the start of the half to give them a little separation. But the Gators fought right back with a mini run of their own to retake the lead at 43-40.

Tech's apparent saving grace came when Florida point guard, and best player, Chris Chiozza picked up his fourth foul with 13 minutes left that sent him to the bench with UF up 45-43. By the time he came back in at the 7:53 mark, the Red Raiders were on top 58-50.

A Koulechov layup tied the game with 2:55 left one possession before Evans gave Tech the lead again with a 3-pointer to make it 67-64.

After then-ranked No. 8 Texas Tech beat then-ranked No. 2 West Virginia 72-71 on Saturday, Red Raider fans stormed the court. The Big 12 fined Tech $25,000 for rushing the court, but also reprimanded the West Virginia players that engaged in a physical altercation with some Texas Tech fans. Watch this video taken from the stands. Courtesy of @coachembry

Colon willing to work as reliever for Rangers

