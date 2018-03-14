Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans, right, driving against Iowa State and guard Matt Thomas on Dec. 30, led the Red Raiders with 20 points in Wednesday’s victory over TCU in Lubbock.
Prices for NCAA Tournament tickets at the American Airlines Center are all over the map

By Peter Dawson

March 14, 2018 03:13 PM

If you are thinking about buying a ticket for the first round of the NCAA at the American Airlines Center this weekend, here's what you need to know.

The ticket prices of the two different sessions (which include two games each) are drastically different, according to StubHub.com.

Session 2 includes games between No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (6:27 pm CST tip-off), as well as No. 6 Florida and No. 11 St. Bonaventure (played immediately after the first game). The price for an upper-level ticket for that set of games ranges from $84 to $145. The price of a lower-level ticket ranges from $210 to $780.

Ticket prices for 1 Session features games between No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State (11:40 am CST), as well as No. 6 Miami No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (played immediately after the first game). Ticket prices for that session are markedly lower. The cost of an upper-level ticket for the second set of games ranges from $7 to $35. The cost of a lower-level ticket ranges from $30 to $275.

