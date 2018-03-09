Mike Leach being sued by former players

Washington State head football coach Mike Leach went on another bizzare rant, this time about what to expect in a marriage(AP Photo/Dean Hare)
March 09, 2018

Mike Leach is once again engaged in another legal battle over college football.

This time it involves former Washington State football players Zaire Webb and Anthony White Jr. The two were dismissed from the team in October, a day after Pullman Police cited them for misdemeanor third-degree theft at a Walmart.

In December, the charges against Webb were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Although, the school informed Webb that his scholarship would be pulled at the beginning of 2018.

Webb’s lawsuit, filed March 2 in Whitman County Superior Court, argues Leach, the former Texas Tech and current Washington State head coach, arbitrarily and inconsistently punished players for various misdeeds.

The suit lists examples of other players who have broken the “three sins” policy, which states that any player that commits violence against women, uses illegal drugs, or steals, will be kicked off the team.

According to Webb's lawsuit, several other players in the program have violated these rules, but were not kicked off the team.

The complaint for damages is seeking an award for actual damages suffered, an award for his attorney's fees and costs and further relief as the court deems fair.

