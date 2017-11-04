Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson (10) goes for a touchdown against Texas Tech during Saturday’s Big 12 Conference game in Lubbock.
Backup QB leads Kansas State rally for overtime win at Texas Tech

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 4:27 PM

LUBBOCK

Third-stringer Skylar Thompson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle in overtime and Kansas State defeated Texas Tech 42-35 on Saturday.

After the Wildcats’ OT score, Red Raiders QB Nic Shimonek threw out of the end zone on fourth-and-4.

The Wildcats (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) trailed in the final minute of regulation. But Dalton Schoen caught a two-point conversion pass from Thompson with 42 seconds to play following Thompson’s successful dive on second-and-goal from the 1. Kansas State had trailed for the previous 19:18 after blowing a 24-21 advantage.

Thompson, a redshirt freshman who replaced Alex Delton after a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the first half, played the final 30 minutes and finished 5 of 8 for 96 yards passing and the touchdown. Delton started the prior three games for Jesse Ertz, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Trailing 17-14 at halftime, Shimonek threw third-quarter scores to Keke Coutee and Dylan Cantrell of 34 yards and 1 yard, respectively, but he also threw a 25-yard pick-6 to cornerback Duke Shelley. Cantrell’s catch gave the Red Raiders a lead of 28-24 and came a split-second after Shimonek shook off blitzing defensive end Reggie Walker.

Texas Tech added a 22-yard touchdown reception from T.J. Vasher in the fourth quarter and Kansas State mustered a 30-yard field goal by Matthew McCrane ahead of tying the game.

Kansas State’s first-half lead could have been larger.

D.J. Reed’s punt return of more than 80 yards for a touchdown was initially negated by a holding call and, subsequently, Colby Moore’s targeting infraction on the play after video review.

That wasn’t the first time the Wildcats offense cancelled a scoring play. Delton’s 14-yard throw to Winston Dimel was called back, but Delton connected with Pringle the next snap for a short-lived 17-7 lead.

Down 28-24 late in the third quarter, Thompson later threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber that was whistled back after Zuber drifted out of bounds before coming back in for the catch. Kansas State punted the next play.

Up next

Kansas State: The Wildcats return home to host West Virginia, which is receiving votes in the AP poll.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders hit the road for a neutral site game against Baylor at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Kansas St.

3

14

7

11

7

42

Texas Tech

0

14

14

7

0

35

First Quarter

KST—FG McCrane 45, 9:22

Second Quarter

KST—Warmack 15 run (McCrane kick), 12:18

TT—King 25 run (Hatfield kick), 9:40

KST—Pringle 19 pass from Delton (McCrane kick), 7:36

TT—Coutee 75 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 7:26

Third Quarter

TT—Coutee 34 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 12:59

KST—Shelley 25 interception return (McCrane kick), 11:32

TT—Cantrell 1 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 5:00

Fourth Quarter

TT—Vasher 22 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 14:10

KST—FG McCrane 30, 9:10

KST—S.Thompson 1 run (Schoen pass from S.Thompson), :42

First Overtime

KST—Pringle 8 pass from S.Thompson (McCrane kick), :00

KST

TT

First downs

24

26

Rushes-yards

36-145

31-123

Passing

263

405

Comp-Att-Int

18-28-1

34-53-1

Return Yards

192

7

Punts-Avg.

4-34.75

4-38.5

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

0-0

Penalties-Yards

6-45

8-79

Time of Possession

32:25

27:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas St., Silmon 2-45, A.Barnes 10-45, Warmack 7-26, Delton 10-23, S.Thompson 6-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Texas Tech, King 16-71, Stockton 10-31, Shimonek 5-21.

PASSING—Kansas St., Delton 13-20-1-167, S.Thompson 5-8-0-96. Texas Tech, Shimonek 34-53-1-405.

RECEIVING—Kansas St., Pringle 6-95, Schoen 5-103, Zuber 4-65, Heath 2-11, Delton 1-(minus 11). Texas Tech, Coutee 12-189, Cantrell 8-99, Batson 7-46, Vasher 5-58, King 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Texas Tech, Hatfield 32.

