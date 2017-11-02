Mike Leach waging information war on lost wages against Texas Tech

Mike Leach isn’t letting it go.
The Washington State football coach is still fighting to get what he feels he’s owed from Texas Tech when they fired him in December 2009.
Leach maintains that Tech owes him $2.4 million, which included $1.6 million in a buyout clause that Leach was owed if he was fired without cause.
October 19, 2017
The problem, however, is that Texas Tech fired him with cause after allegations surfaced that he mistreated players, including wide receiver Adam James, the son of former ESPN analyst and SMU running back Craig James.
The snag for Leach is a Texas law that helps prevent lawsuits against the state an its entities, even if the entity — say, a state university such as Texas Texas — violates a contract, according the Texas Tribune.
Leach has hired Wayne Dolcefino, a former Houston reporter for ABC affiliate KTRK/Ch. 13, to help turn the tide on public opinion and put pressure on Texas Tech.
And if someone owed you close to 3 million & fired you without cause, you would just smile and say no problem, right? Pay him what he's owed— Penney Thorne (@PenneyThorne) October 20, 2017
“Mike Leach went through the legal system, and he got shafted because there is a law that protects Texas Tech — that allows them to cheat someone out of a contract,” Dolcefino told the Tribune. “The sad thing about that is I am sure it happens throughout the state. We have a law that allows the government to totally screw you around and get away with it.”
Leach has frequently posted messages for his cause on Twitter, mentioned it during his weekly press conference and argued his case during a phone interview with The Hardline on KTCK/1310 AM in June.
October 25, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments