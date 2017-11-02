Mike Leach waging information war on lost wages against Texas Tech

0:40 She beat cancer, then predicted the Astros would win the World Series in the same year Pause

1:12 Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar

1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25

1:18 Married in a week: call it her big fast Greek wedding

0:45 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band