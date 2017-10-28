Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield runs the ball in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield runs the ball in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Texas Tech. Sue Ogrocki AP
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield runs the ball in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Texas Tech. Sue Ogrocki AP

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Mayfield accounts for 5 TDs in Oklahoma’s romp over Tech

By John Tranchina

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:47 PM

NORMAN, Okla.

Baker Mayfield completed 22 of 34 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score to lead No. 10 Oklahoma to a 49-27 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Rodney Anderson had 181 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Abdul Adams returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury to add 95 yards rushing on 10 carries for the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).

CeeDee Lamb totaled nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while Mark Andrews added six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma, which amassed 617 yards of total offense.

Nic Shimonek passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns on 22 of 36 passing for Texas Tech (4-4, 1-4). Tre King had 113 yards rushing on 24 carries, while T.J. Vasher added five receptions for 98 yards, and Keke Coutee had four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Batson added two receiving touchdowns.

Takeaways

Texas Tech: After managing just 13 points last week in a loss to Iowa State, the Red Raiders scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions, and it looked like they were off to a big day. But following 20 points and 211 yards of total offense, Tech sputtered after that. King rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries in the first quarter, and Shimonek was just 5 of 14 for 46 yards and an interception over the next five-plus possessions as Oklahoma scored 21 consecutive points and took control of the game.

Oklahoma: Everyone expected the Sooners’ offense to produce and they did, topping 500 yards of offense for the seventh time in eight games this year, but it was their adjustments on defense that truly secured the victory. They surrendered 20 points and 211 yards of offense, including 87 rushing, and trailed 20-14, in the opening quarter. But Oklahoma limited Texas Tech to 174 yards – just four rushing – over the second and third quarters combined, by which point the Sooners held the 22-point lead.

Up next

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders try to snap their three-game losing streak next Saturday at home against Kansas State.

Oklahoma: The Sooners travel across the state next Saturday to face No. 11 Oklahoma State in their big rivalry game, known as “Bedlam.”

Texas Tech

20

0

7

0

27

Oklahoma

14

14

21

0

49

First Quarter

TT—Batson 9 pass from Shimonek (kick failed), 8:41

OKL—Lamb 24 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 7:08

TT—Coutee 70 pass from Shimonek (Barden kick), 6:35

OKL—Flowers 1 run (Seibert kick), 4:31

TT—Cantrell 42 pass from Shimonek (Barden kick), 2:41

Second Quarter

OKL—M.Brown 3 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 13:45

OKL—R.Anderson 5 run (Seibert kick), 7:04

Third Quarter

OKL—Mayfield 1 run (Seibert kick), 13:48

TT—Batson 9 pass from Shimonek (Barden kick), 8:41

OKL—Andrews 7 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 10:24

OKL—Lamb 14 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 1:41

TT

OKL

First downs

24

32

Rushes-yards

34-115

47-336

Passing

322

281

Comp-Att-Int

22-36-1

22-34-1

Return Yards

81

50

Punts-Avg.

6-39.16

3-36.66

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

1-0

Penalties-Yards

6-63

7-94

Time of Possession

27:58

32:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Texas Tech, King 24-113, Nisby 4-12, Batson 1-4, Shimonek 5-(minus 14). Oklahoma, R.Anderson 24-181, A.Adams 10-95, Badet 1-24, Mayfield 6-20, Flowers 3-12, Sutton 1-8, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Texas Tech, Shimonek 22-36-1-322. Oklahoma, Mayfield 22-34-1-281.

RECEIVING—Texas Tech, Vasher 5-98, Coutee 4-93, King 4-22, Cantrell 3-75, Batson 3-20, Bowman 1-8, High 1-4, J.Anderson 1-2. Oklahoma, Lamb 9-147, Andrews 6-79, M.Brown 5-49, Sutton 1-3, Smallwood 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests

    Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, Mansfield Summit, and Fort Worth Trimble Tech braved near freezing temperatures to compete in UIL Class 5A Area B Marching Band contests Saturday in Little Elm.

Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests

Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests 1:52

Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests
Dale Earnhardt Jr.s' NASCAR career 2:15

Dale Earnhardt Jr.s' NASCAR career
Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:58

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown

View More Video