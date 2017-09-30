Oklahoma State scores late TD to deny Texas Tech’s comeback bid 41-34

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for three touchdowns and ran for two, including the 16-yard game-winner with 1:12 to play, as the Cowboys held off surging Texas Tech 41-34 on Saturday night.
Texas Tech had turned a 31-17 deficit into a 34-34 tie on Desmond Nisby’s 1-yard run with 9:56 to play.
Texas Tech falls to 3-0, 0-1 in the Big 12. No. 15 Oklahoma State moves its record to 4-1, 0-1 in the Big 12 a week after suffering its first loss, a 44-31 defeat to TCU.
Rudolph’s second rushing score came after three TD tosses as the Cowboys (4-1, 1-2 Big 12) bounced back from a home loss to ninth-ranked TCU and avoided a second early conference loss in their pursuit of the revived Big 12 championship game.
Oklahoma State held the Red Raiders to 384 yards, about 200 yards below the third-best average in the county coming in, and stopped Texas Tech after Matt Ammendola missed an 18-yard field goal that would have given the Cowboys the lead with 5:30 remaining.
Rudolph led Oklahoma State’s 79-yard drive to the decisive score. Marcell Ateman made a jump-ball catch over Octavious Morgan for 26 yards on third down. Two plays later, Rudolph faked a handoff and ran untouched to the right corner of the end zone with 1:12 remaining.
Oklahoma St.
7
14
13
7
—
41
Texas Tech
7
10
3
14
—
34
First Quarter
OKS—Jam.Washington 14 pass from Rudolph (Ammendola kick), 11:15
TT—Fields 95 interception return (Barden kick), 7:42
Second Quarter
TT—Cantrell 3 pass from Shimonek (Barden kick), 14:14
OKS—J.Hill 5 pass from Rudolph (Ammendola kick), 9:41
OKS—McCleskey 4 pass from Rudolph (Ammendola kick), 3:49
TT—FG Barden 24, :00
Third Quarter
OKS—Rudolph 8 run (Ammendola kick), 12:50
OKS—FG Ammendola 23, 9:40
TT—FG Barden 26, 6:18
OKS—FG Ammendola 27, 2:55
Fourth Quarter
TT—Stockton 1 run (Barden kick), 14:53
TT—Nisby 1 run (Barden kick), 9:56
OKS—Rudolph 16 run (Ammendola kick), 1:12
OKS
TT
First downs
32
26
Rushes-yards
44-221
26-54
Passing
376
330
Comp-Att-Int
27-38-1
29-46-1
Return Yards
43
93
Punts-Avg.
1-35.0
4-32.6
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
Penalties-Yards
8-78
8-63
Time of Possession
30:44
29:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Oklahoma St., J.Hill 30-164, Rudolph 11-50, J.King 2-12, (Team) 1-(minus 5). Texas Tech, Stockton 12-28, T.King 4-12, Coutee 1-11, Shimonek 4-3, Nisby 5-0.
PASSING—Oklahoma St., Rudolph 27-38-1-376. Texas Tech, Shimonek 29-46-1-330.
RECEIVING—Oklahoma St., Jam.Washington 9-127, Ateman 6-114, McCleskey 5-48, K.Brown 2-40, J.Hill 2-7, Stoner 1-21, T.Johnson 1-12, Lacy 1-7. Texas Tech, Stockton 7-52, Batson 6-84, Cantrell 6-67, Coutee 3-53, Wesley 3-38, Willies 3-30, High 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oklahoma St., Ammendola 22, Ammendola 20.
