Texas Tech wide receiver Derrick Willies can't haul in this first quarter pass defended by Oklahoma State corner back Rodarius Williams during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State scores late TD to deny Texas Tech’s comeback bid 41-34

Staff and wire reports

September 30, 2017 11:09 PM

LUBBOCK

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for three touchdowns and ran for two, including the 16-yard game-winner with 1:12 to play, as the Cowboys held off surging Texas Tech 41-34 on Saturday night.

Texas Tech had turned a 31-17 deficit into a 34-34 tie on Desmond Nisby’s 1-yard run with 9:56 to play.

Texas Tech falls to 3-0, 0-1 in the Big 12. No. 15 Oklahoma State moves its record to 4-1, 0-1 in the Big 12 a week after suffering its first loss, a 44-31 defeat to TCU.

Rudolph’s second rushing score came after three TD tosses as the Cowboys (4-1, 1-2 Big 12) bounced back from a home loss to ninth-ranked TCU and avoided a second early conference loss in their pursuit of the revived Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma State held the Red Raiders to 384 yards, about 200 yards below the third-best average in the county coming in, and stopped Texas Tech after Matt Ammendola missed an 18-yard field goal that would have given the Cowboys the lead with 5:30 remaining.

Rudolph led Oklahoma State’s 79-yard drive to the decisive score. Marcell Ateman made a jump-ball catch over Octavious Morgan for 26 yards on third down. Two plays later, Rudolph faked a handoff and ran untouched to the right corner of the end zone with 1:12 remaining.

Oklahoma St.

7

14

13

7

41

Texas Tech

7

10

3

14

34

First Quarter

OKS—Jam.Washington 14 pass from Rudolph (Ammendola kick), 11:15

TT—Fields 95 interception return (Barden kick), 7:42

Second Quarter

TT—Cantrell 3 pass from Shimonek (Barden kick), 14:14

OKS—J.Hill 5 pass from Rudolph (Ammendola kick), 9:41

OKS—McCleskey 4 pass from Rudolph (Ammendola kick), 3:49

TT—FG Barden 24, :00

Third Quarter

OKS—Rudolph 8 run (Ammendola kick), 12:50

OKS—FG Ammendola 23, 9:40

TT—FG Barden 26, 6:18

OKS—FG Ammendola 27, 2:55

Fourth Quarter

TT—Stockton 1 run (Barden kick), 14:53

TT—Nisby 1 run (Barden kick), 9:56

OKS—Rudolph 16 run (Ammendola kick), 1:12

OKS

TT

First downs

32

26

Rushes-yards

44-221

26-54

Passing

376

330

Comp-Att-Int

27-38-1

29-46-1

Return Yards

43

93

Punts-Avg.

1-35.0

4-32.6

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

0-0

Penalties-Yards

8-78

8-63

Time of Possession

30:44

29:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Oklahoma St., J.Hill 30-164, Rudolph 11-50, J.King 2-12, (Team) 1-(minus 5). Texas Tech, Stockton 12-28, T.King 4-12, Coutee 1-11, Shimonek 4-3, Nisby 5-0.

PASSING—Oklahoma St., Rudolph 27-38-1-376. Texas Tech, Shimonek 29-46-1-330.

RECEIVING—Oklahoma St., Jam.Washington 9-127, Ateman 6-114, McCleskey 5-48, K.Brown 2-40, J.Hill 2-7, Stoner 1-21, T.Johnson 1-12, Lacy 1-7. Texas Tech, Stockton 7-52, Batson 6-84, Cantrell 6-67, Coutee 3-53, Wesley 3-38, Willies 3-30, High 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oklahoma St., Ammendola 22, Ammendola 20.

