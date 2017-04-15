Report: Jett Duffey found responsible for sexual misconduct

According to material obtained through Lubbock Avalanche-Journal public records requests, Texas Tech quarterback and Mansfield Lake Ridge graduate Jett Duffey has been found responsible for two counts of sexual misconduct, after having what a Title IX panel deemed nonconsensual intercourse with a woman on the night of April 16, 2016.
Texas Tech spokespersons had previously declined to detail why Duffey was suspended by the university for the 2017 school year’s spring and summer terms, but Tech released the related Title IX documents to the Avalanche-Journal on Thursday. Though the details of the case are just now being circulated, Duffey has already served roughly half of his suspension and is expected to return to the university when the suspension is over on Aug. 23.
Title IX hearings define disciplinary disposition on college campuses only, and are not connected at all to the criminal court system. According to the Avalanche-Journal report, a grand jury concluded there was not sufficient cause to criminally prosecute the case.
At issue is whether a female visitor to the apartment of Duffey and his roommate, who is also a Texas Tech football player, consented, or was too intoxicated to give consent when Duffey twice had sex with her, according to the Title IX documents. The woman reported a sexual assault to Texas Tech police, who then passed the case to Lubbock police, in June of last year. Duffey’s Title IX hearing was Sept. 15, in the third week of his redshirt season with the Red Raiders.
Duffey, who claimed, according to the documents uncovered by the A-J, that any sexual encounter with his accuser had been consensual, sued Texas Tech for what he and his lawyer called a wrongful suspension in November, before dropping the suit in February.
Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury told the A-J on Wednesday that he expects Duffey to be back with the team by the first day of the fall semester and that he is comfortable with the quarterback rejoining the team. He was widely thought to be Tech’s successor at quarterback after the exit of Patrick Mahomes, who declared for the 2017 NFL Draft on Jan. 3.
Duffey guided Lake Ridge to a 15-1 record and a state runner-up finish in 2015 before winning the prestigious Landry Award for the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates character and leadership.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
