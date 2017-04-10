Spike Dykes, revered former coach at Texas Tech, dead at 79

Spike Dykes, the folksy West Texas native who led Texas Tech to its only Cotton Bowl when that game was reserved for the Southwest Conference champion, has died. He was 79.
School spokesman Matt Dowdy said Dykes died Monday in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, near Austin. There was no immediate word on a cause of death.
“Red Raider Nation mourns the loss of legendary head coach Spike Dykes,” Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in a statement on the Texas Tech website’s story. “Anyone who met Spike quickly learned how much he loved West Texas and most importantly, Texas Tech. The legacy he left at Texas Tech will be remembered forever.”
Dykes gave Texas Tech coaching stability after the Red Raiders had been spurned by David McWilliams, who left Texas as an assistant to become Tech’s head coach in 1986 only to return to Austin a year later when Fred Akers was fired.
Texas Tech promoted Dykes, who had joined the staff in 1984, and he retired as the school’s winningest coach with a record of 82-67-1 over 13 seasons, plus an Independence Bowl loss after McWilliams’ departure. Mike Leach broke Dykes’ mark with 84 wins from 2000-09.
Dykes son Sonny, the former California head coach, was hired this year as an offensive analyst for the TCU Horned Frogs.
Dykes’ wife, Sharon, died in 2010. His survivors include two sons, Rick and Sonny, and a daughter, Bebe Petree.
Services for Dykes are planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock and at 2 p.m. Friday in Horseshoe Bay.
Sad day for anyone w/Red Raider ties. They just don't make them like Spike Dykes anymore. What a great, great man! pic.twitter.com/b2U0HkfoGA— Krista Gerlich (@CoachGerlich) April 10, 2017
So sad we lost my great friend and former @TexasTechFB Coach Spike Dykes this morning. Great coach and better man. Will be missed by many! pic.twitter.com/mSQACPR2kd— Mack Brown (@ESPN_CoachMack) April 10, 2017
Six days after 9/11/01, Spike Dykes spoke at the SA Quarterback Club. It was the first time many had laughed in a while. And he said this: pic.twitter.com/o3FKCzodoK— Mike Finger (@mikefinger) April 10, 2017
Sending prayers to recently-hired TCU offensive analyst Sonny Dykes and his entire family. Sad news for the Texas Football community. https://t.co/P7nUxEgoZi— Dean Straka (@dwstraka49) April 10, 2017
Comments