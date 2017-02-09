Tickets on sale for Texas Tech Spring Game at The Star in Frisco

0:53 Burglar killed his blue Great Dane, then shelter surprised him with puppy Pause

0:27 Two highway workers seriously injured by suspected drunk driver near downtown Dallas

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:19 Salsa Limon moved to new home

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

0:43 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game