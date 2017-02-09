Tickets on sale for Texas Tech Spring Game at The Star in Frisco

Tickets are on sale for Texas Tech’s Spring Game at the The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
The football game is April 1 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are on sale through the Texas Tech Ticket Office with prices set for $10 for adults 19 years of age or older. All students 18 years or younger will be admitted free of charge. All fans must have a ticket to attend the game.
The Red Raiders finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 last season.
Texas Tech will be the first collegiate football program in the country to partner with the Dallas Cowboys to host an event at The Star.
The Red Raiders will host a spring practice at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland on March 25 and a “Saturday Night Lights” event in Lubbock on April 8.
All three events will feature game-like formats. The intrasquads will determine a best-of-three winner. The open practices in Midland and Lubbock will be free to all fans.
For ticket information or questions regarding the Spring Game, contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or visit www.TexasTech.com.
