North Texas, Texas Tech to play in football in 2024, 2027

North Texas and Texas Tech will meet in football for the first time since 2001. The schools announced Friday a two-game, home-and-home series, with games to be played in 2024 and 2027.
The Mean Green will travel to Lubbock on Sept. 14, 2024, and host the Red Raiders on Sept. 11, 2027.
Texas Tech would be the first Big 12 opponent to play at Apogee Stadium.
The Red Raiders won the meeting in 2001, beating the Mean Green 42-14 at Texas Stadium in Irving.
The Mean Green has won two of the last three meetings in Lubbock, 21-14 in 1999 and 30-27 in 1997. The all-time series record is 4-4.
UNT coaches have a number of ties to Texas Tech. Head coach Seth Littrell was the running backs coach at Texas Tech under Mike Leach in 2005-08. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell became a star quarterback for the Red Raiders from 2004-08. Receivers coach Joel Filani was a wide receiver at Tech from 2002-06, and associate head coach Tommy Mainord was on the Tech staff from 2010-12.
UNT season tickets for the 2017 season go on sale Wednesday, coinciding with National Signing Day.
The UNT season opens Sept. 2 at home against Lamar. A third meeting against Army in two years is scheduled Nov. 18 in Denton.
Texas Tech opens the season at home Sept. 2 against Eastern Washington, followed by a Sept. 16 game against Arizona State.
Tech said it also has agreements with Houston (2017-18, 2021-22), Montana State (2019), UTEP (2019-20), Wyoming (2020, 2023) and Colorado State (2025-26).
That’s in addition to Power 5 matchups against Arizona State this fall, Arizona in 2010-20, North Carolina State in 2022 and 2027 and Oregon in 2023-24.
Tech began work Thursday on replacing the current FieldTurf product at Jones AT&T Stadium. The new FieldTurf surface will replace the version that was installed prior to the 2006 season. The project will be completed before the start of spring practices in early March.
