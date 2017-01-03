Texas Tech suspends former Lake Ridge star quarterback

Texas Tech has suspended quarterback Jett Duffey for the spring and summer, leaving the future of the former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout in question.
Tech spokesman Chris Cook said Duffey’s suspension was imposed by the university rather than the football program, but declined to detail reasons for the action.
“There is protected information that I can’t share at this time,” Cook said.
Asked Duffey’s future as a Tech student and athlete, Cook said, “That, I couldn’t tell you. I can tell you he is suspended only for those two semesters. He is eligible to return in the fall.”
Duffey, who enrolled at Tech last January and spent this past season as a redshirt, was expected to battle for the starting quarterback role vacated earlier Tuesday when Patrick Mahomes II declared himself eligible for the NFL draft.
Duffey was a key member of the Red Raiders’ 2016 recruiting class after guiding Lake Ridge to a 15-1 record and a state runner-up finish. He was a first-team all-state selection by The Associated Press Sports Editors and the Class 5A player of the year.
Duffey also won the prestigious Landry Award in 2015 as the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes.
Comments