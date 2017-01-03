Texas Tech QB Mahomes to enter NFL draft

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led all FBS players in total offense the past two seasons, announced Tuesday that he will forego his senior season and make himself available in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Mahomes, who threw for an FBS-best 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns despite playing with a shoulder injury for much of last season, made the announcement at a news conference in Lubbock. Mahomes, son of former Texas Rangers’ relief pitcher Pat Mahomes, said he received a second-round grade from the NFL advisory board and plans to move to San Diego this week to focus on his draft preparations.
Mahomes (6-foot-3, 230 pounds), a junior from Whitehouse, called it a “really hard decision for me” to leave Lubbock after three seasons but indicated the time seems right to him. He will be represented by agents Leigh Steinberg and Chris Cabott. Steinberg was on-site in Lubbock for Tuesday’s news conference.
Mahomes’ departure means that Jett Duffey, a redshirt freshman from Mansfield Lake Ridge, will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job during spring drills with Nic Shimonek, a transfer from Iowa who served as Mahomes’ backup last season. Shimonek, from Corsicana, will be a fifth-year senior next season.
During two full seasons as the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback, Mahomes led Tech to a combined mark of 12-13, including a 5-7 record last season. But he led the nation in total offense in both the 2016 season, when he averaged 442.7 yards per game, and in 2015, when the mark was 393.0.
Last season, Mahomes completed 388-of-591 passes for 5,052 yards, with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ranked 12th nationally in passing efficiency, with a 157 rating.
