Tony Romo to make another bid for U.S. Open spot

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

April 27, 2018 02:25 PM

Tony Romo is going to try and qualify for the U.S. Open once again.


The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst will compete in the local qualifier on Monday at Gleneagles Country Club's "King's Course" in Plano.


Romo, 38, is scheduled to tee off at 8:40 a.m. He's paired to play with Hayden Wood, a golfer at Oklahoma State, and Brandon Bailey, a golfer at Baylor.


He missed the cut during local qualifying a year ago, posting a 3-over 75 at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo. Before that, Romo's last attempt was in 2012.


Romo made it through local qualifying in 2010, but withdrew during his sectional qualifying round after two weather delays.


Romo's last high-profile golf outing didn't go too well. He made an appearance on the PGA Tour last month at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, but missed the cut by 16 strokes.

