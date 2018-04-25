TCU junior Turner MacLean, who attended Country Day, finished tied for 14th with a 9-over 289 at the Big 12 Conference championships Wednesday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.
Sooners snap Longhorns' reign atop Big 12 men's golf

By Stefan Stevenson

April 25, 2018 07:25 PM

Oklahoma won the 2018 Big 12 Men's golf championship with a combined team score of 1,139, 19 strokes over par and eight strokes ahead of Texas and Oklahoma State on Wednesday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TCU finished eighth at 1,175, 55 strokes over par. Temperatures were in the 50s as a steady rainfall continued for all 18 holes on Wednesday.

The 10-team field included five the nation's top 14 ranked teams, including the No. 3 Sooners. It's Oklahoma's second Big 12 men's golf title and first since 2006. The University of Texas had won the previous five championships.

Turner MacLean, from Country Day, led the Horned Frogs with a 9-over 289 to finish tied for 14th. David Ravetto finished tied for 23rd with a 12-over 292. Stefano Mazzoli began the day tied for 11th, but shot 8-over 78 and fell to 27th place.

Jeremy Gandon (Kansas State), Doug Ghim (Texas), Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) and Kristoffer Ventura (Oklahoma State) were co-Big 12 champions, finishing 3-over 283.

The Frogs are expected to receive their 29th consecutive NCAA regional bid next Wednesday.

Team standings

Finish

Team

Rounds

Score

Par

1

Oklahoma

294-277-281-287

1139

+19

T2

Oklahoma State

295-279-284-289

1147

+27

T2

Texas

289-288-281-289

1147

+27

4

Iowa State

290-279-285-296

1150

+30

5

Baylor

293-288-280-296

1157

+37

6

Kansas

301-284-294-287

1166

+46

7

Texas Tech

295-289-294-293

1171

+51

8

TCU

298-290-286-301

1175

+55

9

West Virginia

303-288-297-299

1187

+67

10

Kansas State

305-289-289-307

1190

+70

Individual standings

Finish

Player, Team

Rounds

Score

Par

T1

Kristoffer Ventura, Oklahoma St.

71-72-71-69

283

+3

T1

Doug Ghim, Texas

71-69-70-73

283

+3

T1

Jeremy Gandon, Kansas St.

71-69-71-72

283

+3

T1

Grant Hirschman, Oklahoma

75-67-68-73

283

+3

T5

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma St.

76-69-70-70

285

+5

T5

Scottie Scheffler, Texas

71-75-69-70

285

+5

T7

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma St.

73-66-73-74

286

+6

T7

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma

72-73-70-71

286

+6

T7

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

75-67-71-73

286

+6

T7

Sam Vincent, Iowa State

71-70-72-73

286

+6

T11

Charlie Hillier, Kansas

74-71-70-72

287

+7

T11

Matthew Sharpstene, WVU

73-67-72-75

287

+7

13

Denzel Ieremia, Iowa State

71-73-71-73

288

+8

T14

Matthew Perrine, Baylor

71-74-71-73

289

+9

T14

Braden Bailey, Baylor

71-72-73-73

289

+9

T14

Turner Maclean, TCU

76-69-72-72

289

+9

T14

Blaine Hale, Oklahoma

76-71-72-70

289

+9

T18

Andy Spencer, Kansas

76-69-71-74

290

+10

T18

Adam Blomme, Texas Tech

72-73-73-72

290

+10

T18

Steven Chervony, Texas

76-72-70-72

290

+10

T18

Frank Lindwall, Iowa State

78-65-71-76

290

+10

22

Cooper Dossey, Baylor

77-67-70-77

291

+11

T23

David Ravetto, TCU

78-70-71-73

292

+12

T23

Harry Hillier, Kansas

75-71-75-71

292

+12

T23

Tripp Kinney, Iowa State

75-71-72-74

292

+12

T26

Stefano Mazzoli, TCU

71-74-70-78

293

+13

