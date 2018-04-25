Sooners snap Longhorns' reign atop Big 12 men's golf

Oklahoma won the 2018 Big 12 Men's golf championship with a combined team score of 1,139, 19 strokes over par and eight strokes ahead of Texas and Oklahoma State on Wednesday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
TCU finished eighth at 1,175, 55 strokes over par. Temperatures were in the 50s as a steady rainfall continued for all 18 holes on Wednesday.
The 10-team field included five the nation's top 14 ranked teams, including the No. 3 Sooners. It's Oklahoma's second Big 12 men's golf title and first since 2006. The University of Texas had won the previous five championships.
Turner MacLean, from Country Day, led the Horned Frogs with a 9-over 289 to finish tied for 14th. David Ravetto finished tied for 23rd with a 12-over 292. Stefano Mazzoli began the day tied for 11th, but shot 8-over 78 and fell to 27th place.
Jeremy Gandon (Kansas State), Doug Ghim (Texas), Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) and Kristoffer Ventura (Oklahoma State) were co-Big 12 champions, finishing 3-over 283.
The Frogs are expected to receive their 29th consecutive NCAA regional bid next Wednesday.
Team standings
Finish
Team
Rounds
Score
Par
1
Oklahoma
294-277-281-287
1139
+19
T2
Oklahoma State
295-279-284-289
1147
+27
T2
Texas
289-288-281-289
1147
+27
4
Iowa State
290-279-285-296
1150
+30
5
Baylor
293-288-280-296
1157
+37
6
Kansas
301-284-294-287
1166
+46
7
Texas Tech
295-289-294-293
1171
+51
8
TCU
298-290-286-301
1175
+55
9
West Virginia
303-288-297-299
1187
+67
10
Kansas State
305-289-289-307
1190
+70
Individual standings
Finish
Player, Team
Rounds
Score
Par
T1
Kristoffer Ventura, Oklahoma St.
71-72-71-69
283
+3
T1
Doug Ghim, Texas
71-69-70-73
283
+3
T1
Jeremy Gandon, Kansas St.
71-69-71-72
283
+3
T1
Grant Hirschman, Oklahoma
75-67-68-73
283
+3
T5
Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma St.
76-69-70-70
285
+5
T5
Scottie Scheffler, Texas
71-75-69-70
285
+5
T7
Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma St.
73-66-73-74
286
+6
T7
Brad Dalke, Oklahoma
72-73-70-71
286
+6
T7
Quade Cummins, Oklahoma
75-67-71-73
286
+6
T7
Sam Vincent, Iowa State
71-70-72-73
286
+6
T11
Charlie Hillier, Kansas
74-71-70-72
287
+7
T11
Matthew Sharpstene, WVU
73-67-72-75
287
+7
13
Denzel Ieremia, Iowa State
71-73-71-73
288
+8
T14
Matthew Perrine, Baylor
71-74-71-73
289
+9
T14
Braden Bailey, Baylor
71-72-73-73
289
+9
T14
Turner Maclean, TCU
76-69-72-72
289
+9
T14
Blaine Hale, Oklahoma
76-71-72-70
289
+9
T18
Andy Spencer, Kansas
76-69-71-74
290
+10
T18
Adam Blomme, Texas Tech
72-73-73-72
290
+10
T18
Steven Chervony, Texas
76-72-70-72
290
+10
T18
Frank Lindwall, Iowa State
78-65-71-76
290
+10
22
Cooper Dossey, Baylor
77-67-70-77
291
+11
T23
David Ravetto, TCU
78-70-71-73
292
+12
T23
Harry Hillier, Kansas
75-71-75-71
292
+12
T23
Tripp Kinney, Iowa State
75-71-72-74
292
+12
T26
Stefano Mazzoli, TCU
71-74-70-78
293
+13
