TCU's Gary Patterson earns Stallings Award for humanitarian efforts

Patterson was named the Stallings Award winner by Dr Pepper which goes to an NCAA Division I coach who "is both a humanitarian in the community and an exceptional coach." It's named in honor of legendary coach Gene Stallings as a tribute to his late son Johnny, who was born with down syndrome and a congenital heart defect.

Proceeds from the May 7 award banquet at Dallas Country Club benefit The Rise Schools, which gives students with intellectual disabilities the educational and social foundation to become contributing members of society.

Patterson is TCU's all-time winningest football coach with 160 victories. His .737 winning percentage (160-57) is fourth among active coaches nationally with a minimum 10 years experience. Patterson has been recognized by the American Football Coaches Association in eight of the past 10 seasons for being one of the nation's leaders in graduation rate for its players.

This is the 20th national coach of the year award for Patterson.