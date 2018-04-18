What is TCU getting in four-star QB commit Max Duggan?

There's no shortage of intrigue in TCU's quarterback room these days with the likes of projected starter Shawn Robinson and freshman Justin Rogers, the highest-rated recruit of Gary Patterson's tenure in Fort Worth.
It's only going to get more crowded with star-studded potential for the 2019 season after TCU won the hotly-contested battle for four-star Max Duggan (Council Bluffs, IA/Lewis Central).
Duggan, the No. 7 dual-threat QB in the country according to 247Sports, committed to the Frogs on Sunday night over offers from the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Nebraska and many others.
It's another feather in the cap for TCU co-offensive coordinator and QB coach Sonny Cumbie who, at this point, has cemented himself among the nation's elite QB recruiters.
So what exactly are the Frogs getting in the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Duggan?
"Shows an excellent ability to make quick reads and get rid of the football on time," said Allen Trieu of 247Sports. "Accurate, and able to throw into tight windows and anticipate when and where receivers will be open. Shows good touch down the field. Above average athlete who can run with the ball and make throws on the move. Smart, good leader with good intangibles. Not an overwhelming physical prospect as far as size and strength, but is a plus-prospect in every other category of the position."
Duggan, whose father is the head coach at his high school, finished his injury-shortened junior season with 748 passing yards, 551 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns. He suffered a broken left fibula in the Class 4A quarterfinals. There were also separated ligaments in his ankle which required surgery. He threw for 1,651 yards (108 of 174) and 15 TDs, and rushed for 592 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore.
A four-sport athlete, Duggan missed basketball and track seasons due to the injury but is expected to play baseball and be back at full strength for his senior season. He is on track to be an early enrollee at TCU.
Duggan's commitment gives TCU the No. 16-ranked class in the country, according to 247. He's the first 2019 class skill position-player to give his verbal pledge to Gary Patterson and Co.
JUNIOR SEASON
SOPHOMORE SEASON
FRESHMAN SEASON
Comments