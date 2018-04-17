Another top-rated quarterback has chosen TCU

One of the top 2019 quarterback recruits in the country committed to TCU on Sunday night.

Max Duggan, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback from Iowa posted the news on Twitter.





Duggan is ranked the seventh dual-threat QB in the nation and No. 3 player overall from Iowa, according to 247Sports.com.

He chose TCU over Minnesota, Ohio State and Notre Dame, according to Jeremy Clark of 247Sports.

TCU coach Gary Patterson posted his now customary signal on Twitter after the announcement.

"Actually recruiting is really hot!" he tweeted.