Two TCU hoopers invited to play in front of reps from every NBA team

TCU seniors Vladimir Brodziansky and Kenrich Williams will have the opportunity to play in from of representatives from every NBA team this week as they participate in the annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in Portsmouth, Va.

The Frogs stars are among the 64 professional men's basketball prospects chosen for this tournament, which will last four days.

The players are divided into eight teams. Brodziansky will play for the Portsmouth Sports Club and begin Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, while Williams will play for the Norfolk Sports Club, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m. CT.

Both players leave TCU as two of the most accomplished in program history. Each scored more than 1,000 points in their career, will earn their degrees and earned All-Big 12 Conference honors in each of the past two years.

Brodziansky averaged a team-best 15.0 points per game last season and finished 11th in career scoring at TCU with 1,364 points. He ended his career tied for first with 171 blocked shots and ranks fourth all-time in field goal percentage at 55.8 percent.

Brodziansky was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. He was named All-Big 12 Third Team, Academic All-Big 12 First Team, NABC All-District 8 Second Team, Academic All-District 7 and recently played in the Reese’s College All-Star Game.

Williams averaged 13.2 points per game and ranked second in the Big 12 with 9.3 rebounds per game. He recorded 13 double-doubles, the second-most in the Big 12, and finished with 34 for his career. Williams’ 1,125 career points rank 21st all-time at TCU and his 877 career rebounds rank fourth.

Along with being named All-Big 12 Second Team, Williams was named USBWA All-District VII and NABC All-District 8 Second Team.