Sub-freezing temperatures force cancellation of TCU baseball game

Mother Nature has impacted yet another TCU baseball game.
Due to sub-freezing temperatures in Lawrence, Kansas on Sunday, the Frogs' series finale with KU was canceled.
The Horned Frogs will return home Tuesday night at 6:30 to host Abilene Christian.
TCU had defeated Kansas in the first two games of the series, topping the Jayhawks 4-2 on Friday and 13-3 on Sunday. The Frogs are now 18-13 on the season and 6-5 in Big 12 play.
Prior to the weekend there had been six TCU games this season postponed due to weather.
