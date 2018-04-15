TCU and UT Arlington baseball will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lupton Stadium. The game is a makeup date for the Feb. 20 game that was postponed because of rain. Tuesday's game at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington was postponed and will be played April 18. That was originally schedule to be at Lupton Stadium but will now be played in Arlington.
TCU

Sub-freezing temperatures force cancellation of TCU baseball game

Mother Nature has impacted yet another TCU baseball game.

Due to sub-freezing temperatures in Lawrence, Kansas on Sunday, the Frogs' series finale with KU was canceled.

The Horned Frogs will return home Tuesday night at 6:30 to host Abilene Christian.

TCU had defeated Kansas in the first two games of the series, topping the Jayhawks 4-2 on Friday and 13-3 on Sunday. The Frogs are now 18-13 on the season and 6-5 in Big 12 play.

Prior to the weekend there had been six TCU games this season postponed due to weather.

