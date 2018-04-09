Northern Illinois linebacker plans to transfer to TCU

It looks like Gary Patterson's defense is going to get some reinforcements for next season.

On Sunday, linebacker Jawuan Johnson announced on Twitter that he intends to transfer to TCU as a graduate transfer.

The tweet read: "Yes I will be spending my last collegiate season with TCU... It's official!!! JaccBoy headed to the FUNK #LockedIn #RecruitmentClosed"

As a junior at Northern Illinois University, Johnson earned third team All-Mid-American Conference honors at Northern Illinois University. In 13 games last season, he recorded 98 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles and 3 sacks.

Johnson's player bio says that he attended New Boston High School in New Boston, Texas. Although, his hometown is listed as East St. Louis, Ill.