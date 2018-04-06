All you need to know about TCU's spring game

Are you itching for some football? Specifically, TCU Horned Frog football?



Prepare to scratch that itch.



The TCU spring scrimmage is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium and you're invited.

The east side gates and stands are open to the public. Admission is free and gates open at noon. Concession stands will be open and the TCU Team Store will hold its annual clearance sale with select items up to 40 percent off.





SHARE COPY LINK The TCU football practice fields are being renovated. The construction is expected to be completed in June. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you're a Longhorn or Red Raider spy, however, leave the recording equipment at home. No video or long-lensed cameras are allowed during the scrimmage. TCU's clear-bag policy will be enforced. If you pull out a telephoto lens you will be wrestled to the ground by security, if not head coach Gary Patterson himself.



After the scrimmage, Patterson and the players will sign autographs on the field. Complimentary TCU football posters will be available. Other activities during the scrimmage include face painting. If you want to take a photo with the Alamo Bowl trophy or the Iron Skillet they'll be on display.



The biggest draw, of course, is the 2018 TCU football team which will begin to take shape in front of your eyes during the spring game. The Horned Frogs will hold two more practices on Monday and Tuesday to conclude the spring camp.





SHARE COPY LINK Shawn Robinson and Justin Rogers get in a few reps in front of the media at Sunday's spring practice at TCU. (Video by Stefan Stevenson - sstevenson@star-telegram.com) Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

TCU Spring Game

1 p.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium



Admission: Free

Players to watch

QB Shawn Robinson — This is his offense now. The sophomore-to-be takes over for Kenny Hill. He showed flashes in limited action in 2017 but will need to improve his accuracy to really let his dual-threat abilities shine. Saturday will give us a glimpse on his progres.



QB Michael Collins — The transfer from Penn could earn his way into a back-up position with a good spring and fall camp. He's likely to get more reps than true freshman and early-enrollee Justin Rogers, who is still recovering from a knee surgery last fall.



WR Taye Barber — No player has received more unsolicited praise from Patterson this spring than Barber, who is one of four players from the 2018 recruiting class to enroll early. Barber has impressed both on and off the field and can fly down the field.

DE L.J. Collier — The senior will be an anchor on the defensive line and has taken his game to another level this spring, according to Patterson.



LB Garrett Wallow — The safety moved to linebacker this spring and has already impressed at his new position.

SS Innis Gaines — He has improved his coverage this spring after shedding some weight and increasing his speed.