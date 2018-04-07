TCU spring game has a winter vibe but Gary Patterson keeps warm outlook

As the final minutes of TCU's spring game counted down on a cold and misty Saturday afternoon, head coach Gary Patterson left the sidelines and entered the east side stands to say hello to the hearty, diehard fans still watching at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Patterson posed for pictures, shook hands, and thanked fans, approximately 1,500 to 2,000 of them, for braving the elements for the game.





Patterson, who is in his 21st season at TCU and 18th as head coach, wasn't always up in the stands glad-handing fans.



But when you're 160-57, make $5 million a year and there's a statue of you outside the stadium, you can afford to take your eye off the ball, if only briefly.

Truth be told, however, Patterson still sees everything. By the time he was talking with fans he had probably seen enough of the scrimmage in which his defense held the upper hand for most of the day.

"The whole [second team] were redshirt freshman," Patterson was quick to point out. Indeed, it was hardly a true preview of what to expect in the fall with 20 players (according to Patterson) how with various injuries or sickness.

That isn't the worst thing, Patterson pointed out. It just gives all those freshmen a chance to grow up that much quicker.

"Next guy up. It’s all about how you grow your team up," he said. "How do you make your team better? If the freshman grow up, then we’ll be better next year."

Shawn Robinson led the first-team offense on a touchdown drive on the first possession, a 10-yard scoring pass to running back Sewo Olonilua.

But from there, the defense had its way for much of the scrimmage.

Kerry Johnson, Niko Small and Tony James each had interceptions, which is a double-edged sword for Patterson.

"Head coaches never win," he said. "The offense went down and scored. Happy for the offense, not happy for the defense."

The weather, besides the temperature hovering around 34 degrees, wasn't too bad. The field was dry and the mist didn't pick up until the game was winding down. It didn't faze Patterson, who wasn't wearing a jacked or hat.

"This is Kansas spring weather right here," he joked.

Patterson discounted the offensive mistakes (including a fumble on a hand-off) to trying to do too much, which is a good exercise for evaluation in a scrimmage. One of the interceptions came on a tipped pass.

"You just need to make the plays you’re supposed to make. Great plays take care of themselves," Patterson said, speaking of the offense but also commenting on his whole team. "The first series they just did what they needed to do and then they wanted to make bigger plays and that’s why a lot of this other stuff happened.

"They tried to force things and do things. You’d rather learn that right now. That’s why I like having the game in front of people. You want to see how people react in front of people."

The Horned Frogs open the season on Sept. 1 against Southern. They then play at SMU (Sept. 8), against Ohio State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Sept. 15) and are at Texas on Sept. 22. The schedule already has Patterson's full attention.

The night before the spring game, Patterson was breaking down Ohio State running plays. Texas is probably next on his docket.

"That’s what I was doing last night," he said. "You guys were probably treating it like a Friday night. What you saw here today, when you add another 18 to 20 freshmen [in August] you have a chance to be a lot better football team by September. But we’ve got a hard schedule."