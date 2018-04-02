Could this four-star QB end up at TCU? One expert thinks so

Things are really heating up for four-star quarterback Max Duggan on the recruiting front.

The Council Bluffs (IA) Lewis Central prospect, ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat passer in the country by 247Sports, is nearing a college decision. While no exact time table has been set, TCU is squarely in the mix.

One recruiting expert has even gone as far as to put in a Crystal Ball projection for TCU in regards to where he believes Duggan will end up. That came from Jeremy Clark, publisher of HornedFrogBlitz.com.

Duggan (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) had a very successful visit to TCU two weekends ago where he got to watch practice, attend a quarterback meeting, tour campus, go to a Frogs baseball game and spend 1-on-1 time with head coach Gary Patterson and co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sonny Cumbie.

"I didn't really know what to expect going down there," Duggan told 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. "I really enjoyed it though. Every single person knew everyone down there. It was crazy. We went walking around campus and I was with the coaching staff, even the regular students were saying what's up to the coaches. They knew them by name. It was unreal the community feeling down there."

Duggan also told Wiltfong he was impressed with Cumbie.

"He's going to develop you," Duggan said. "He's going to work on your feet and your shoulder stuff, get you knowledge of the game."

The Frogs have some stuff competition for Duggan, who recently visited Minnesota for the fourth time. Over 50 percent of the Crystal Ball predictions for Duggan have been made for Minnesota (52 percent), with 38 percent going for Nebraska.

In addition to TCU and Minnesota, Duggan also took March visits to Ohio State and Notre Dame. He told Wiltfong he would take the next couple of weeks to think about things and then potentially make a decision after that.

Getting a recruit like Duggan would do wonders for a TCU 2019 class that is already ranked No. 12 in the country by 247Sports.