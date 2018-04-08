TCU baseball snaps 6-game skid, hands Oklahoma its first Big 12 loss this season

Adam Oviedo found his groove early and finished with three hits and two RBIs to lift TCU to a 6-2 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma in Game 2 of a doubleheader Sunday at Lupton Stadium as the Horned Frogs salvaged one game of the three-game Big 12 baseball series.

TCU (15-13, 4-5 Big 12) scored three two-out runs in the third as Josh Watson's hit sparked the rally. Watson moved to third on Michael Landestoy's single and scored on an A.J. Balta double. Oviedo gave the Frogs the lead with a two-run single to right.

Charles King got the start for the Horned Frogs and pitched four innings, allowing a run on three hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Cal Coughlin (2-1) picked up the win in relief, entering in the sixth with the tying run on base. Coughlin pitched a scoreless seventh before handing the ball to Durbin Feltman in the eighth. The junior retired all six batters he faced.

TCU turned three double plays while handing Oklahoma (23-11, 8-1) its first Big 12 loss this season.

Oklahoma 6, TCU 3: The Horned Frogs could not recover from an early deficit in dropping Game 1 , their sixth consecutive loss.

Steele Walker hit two two-run homers in the game to help power the Sooners' offense.

TCU had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the eighth inning, but Josh Watson's bid for his second home run of the game was caught at the fence.

The Horned Frogs are back at Lupton Stadium on Tuesday when they host UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m.





UT Arlington 4, Louisiana 2 (10): Omar Salinas' sacrifice fly in the 10th inning Sunday helped the Mavericks salvage the finale of a three-game baseball series in Lafayette, La.

UTA (15-15, 7-5 Sun Belt) collected eight hits and six walks in the win, getting two-hit games from Josh Minjarez and Will Olson.





Ka’ikepono Anderson got the start on the mound and pitched three innings, allowing four hits and one run, walking one and striking out one. Dylan Schneider entered in the fourth and allowed two hits and one run with one strikeout.