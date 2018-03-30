TCU Pro Day: Joseph Noteboom, Kyle Hicks and 20 others show off for NFL scouts

Former TCU offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom could be the highest-drafted Horned Frogs when the NFL draft rolls around April 26-28.



Noteboom, who saw his stock rise after an excellent NFL Combine, worked out for scouts during TCU Pro Day Friday morning at the Sammy Baugh Indoor Practice Facility.





Noteboom hopes he has proven that he can be a versatile option on the line, playing both tackle spots as well as center at the Senior Bowl. He's always showing the scouts that he can handle a pro style offense.



A couple of distinguished former TCU offensive lineman were on hand Friday, including longtime NFL veterans Marcus Cannon and Marshall Newhouse. They gave Noteboom and the other offensive line prospects including Patrick Morris, Matt Pryor and Austin Schlottmann, valuable advice on how to make it in the NFL

"You have to know the playbook," Noteboom said he was told. "No mental mistakes. That’s the No. 1 thing you can’t do or you’ll get cut."





Noteboom is hoping his stock keeps rising and carries him into the third round.



"I definitely helped myself with those two things," he said of the NFL Combine and the Senior Bowl.

Hicks relaxed

Former TCU running back Kyle Hicks looked up at the massive banners hanging on the walls inside the Sammy Baugh Indoor Practice Facility and wondered. The banners, featuring former Horned Frogs playing in the NFL, including Jerry Hughes, Andy Dalton and Marcus Cannon, are a huge reminder to Frogs' players hoping to follow in their footsteps.

"Some day you want to come in here and see your banner hanging up here," said Hicks, who is recovering from a hamstring issue. "I looked at those banners at least 20 times today. It instills confidence."



Hicks said TCU Pro Day is a more relaxed atmosphere than the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in early March. For one thing, Friday's Pro Day includes friends and family watching from the sidelines. Not to mention more than 20 former Frogs players, many still playing professionally. Hicks hopes he's shown NFL scouts that he's a complete running back. And that he could be an option at receiver and special teams.

"I wanted to show them I can do it all," said Hicks, who attended Arlington Martin. "That I have great hands and I can run smooth routes. I’m a very versatile back so I feel like my game translates to the next lever very well. I can do a lot in space and teams could utilize me in a lot of different ways."

Hicks said it was nice to see the former TCU stars on hand to provide encouragement as well as just being around his former teammates again, perhaps for one last time.



"It shows how close we are as a family," he said. "It’s great to see your brothers again."





