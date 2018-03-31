TCU blows big lead, gives up late run as Oklahoma State completes sweep

An unearned run in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a 9-8 Oklahoma State comeback over TCU Saturday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.
TCU (14-10, 3-3) was swept in the three-game Big 12 series, losing 7-6 in 11 innings Friday night, 12-7 in Saturday's first game and 9-8 in the series finale, a game TCU led 6-0 at one point.
TCU opened Saturday's contest with a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third after an Adam Oviedo RBI and a two-run belt over the fence by Johnny Rizer – his first career home-run.
The Cowboys' (15-10-1, 4-2) comeback started in the bottom of the third on a solo home run from Carson McCusker. A three spot in the fourth gave the Cowboys a 4-3 lead. In the inning, the first three batters reached and all three scored. A groundout tied the game and Trevor Boone’s single put the Cowboys in front.
TCU answered the deficit by scoring three runs in the sixth.
The seventh inning stretch is what OSU needed as they scored four two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh to give them a 9-6 lead – where TCU failed to regain the lead.
Nick Lodolo pitched six innings, allowing five runs on six hits and walked two. Cal Coughlin took the loss after allowing a run on a hit and a walk in 2/3 of an inning.
Louisiana-Monroe 2, UTA 0
ULM broke a scoreless game with a pair of runs in the eighth to post a 2-0 win over UTA baseball in the series finale on Saturday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
UTA (13-12, 6-3) was locked in a scoreless pitching duel until a pair of one-out walks and a double steal set up the two-run rally for ULM (15-11, 4-5).
Ka'ikpeono Anderson got the start for the Mavs and pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk, and striking out five.
Only David Renning, Aaron Funk, and Christian Hollie were able to collect hits for UTA.
The Mavs will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to face Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m. at Crutcher Scott field.
