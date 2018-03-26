Let it drain, let it drain, let it drain! TCU's new practice fields will flush rain fast

The trucks and crews can't move fast enough for TCU football coach Gary Patterson.

The $2 million renovations to the practice fields just west of the Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility aren't expected to be football-ready until July. Patterson hopes its ready in June.

No matter when it's ready, it's going to be a massive improvement that should take on the manicured look of a putting green. Two fields will use a natural turf called Tiff Tuff, which is a version of Bermuda grass designed for the Fort Worth weather, said Ross Bailey, TCU's athletic director in charge of facilities and operations.

The new practice fields will also include a synthetic turf area for the blocking sleds so the natural grass isn't torn up and turned to mud. The biggest improvement will be the drainage. In the past, one of the two practice fields struggled to drain quickly after a rain.

The new fields will have include layers of gravel and sand and will allow for rain water to drain into a massive drainage system. The team could conceivably practice on a relatively dry field 30 minutes after a rain with the updated drainage system.

The entire practice area will be widened and raised up a few feet.





"We lost [days] going outside quite a bit because we couldn’t use the field [after rain]," Patterson said. "It's a better situation. Gives us a large turf area that will benefit us. Hopefully, it'll turn out good for us. We just need it done by June so we can run outside."

Crews will start planting the new grass fields on May 21, Bailey said. The grass would preferably get six to eight weeks to really flourish.

It's the same grass used at TCU's Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. A different line of Tiff Tuff is used for the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

"It's really good stuff," Bailey said.