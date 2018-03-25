TCU completes sweep as Horned Frogs' pitching asserts its dominance

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said multiple times before the start of the Horned Frogs' weekend series against Kansas State that teams can find success in different ways.
His point, after the Frogs had gone 11-7 leading up to their first Big 12 Conference series, was that the identity of his 2018 team had yet to be clearly defined.
TCU's ultimate identity, of course, will take another month to develop, but after sweeping the Wildcats with a 6-0 win Sunday afternoon at Lupton Stadium, it's fair to start drawing some conclusions.
The biggest from the weekend is nothing new with TCU baseball. The pitching staff can take this team back to the promised land for a fifth consecutive season.
"I think it shows us how good we are and how good we can be when we just play fundamental baseball," said TCU catcher Zach Humphreys said. "We weren’t playing very good, we had a lot of errors, we weren’t pitching it very well, weren’t hitting it very well. It just shows if everyone does their part we have a chance to be really good. I think it gave everybody a look into that. OK, we’re good baseball players. We can do this. If we just keep playing sound, fundamental baseball we can go a long way."
Especially with this pitching staff, which is due to get reliever Cal Coughlin back this week from an injury.
Sunday's starter Sean Wymer (1-1) held the Wildcats (12-12, 0-3) scoreless on three hits over a career-high 7 2/3 innings to earn his first win of the season. He tied a career-high with nine strikeouts.
"We definitely hadn’t had the season we wanted at the start so it was good for everyone to get that sweep under our belts," said Wymer, who threw 96 pitches (three fewer than his career-high of 99 last week against Minnesota) in front of a large group of MLB scouts.
TCU (14-7, 3-0 in the Big 12) scored three unearned runs in the first on three walks and two errors and added three more runs in the seventh on Zach Humphreys' bases-clearing double down the left-field line.
Frogs' starting pitchers combined to hold K-State to four earned runs on 17 hits and six walks, with 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. The bullpen was even more impressive. They held the Wildcats scoreless and struck out 12 over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. It's TCU's first shutout this season. Relievers Augie Mihlbauer, Durbin Feltmam, Caleb Sloan and James Notary all were impressive out of the pen this weekend.
"That’s a four-headed monster right there that can do a lot of things," Schlossnagle said. "Plus, other guys. Once we get through the sixth, I feel really good about. [Pitching] is supposed to be the strength of our club, at least at this part of the season."
The Frogs host Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
