TCU reunion in Buffalo as former Horned Frogs' lineman signs one-year deal

Former TCU all-conference offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.
Newhouse was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2010 and has played with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and last year with the Oakland Raiders. He started 14 games at right tackle in 2017.
Newhouse, 29, joins former Horned Frogs' teammate Jerry Hughes, who has been with the Bills since 2013. Newhouse and Hughes were in the same 2006 freshman class and were part of the group that led TCU to the Fiesta Bowl, the Frogs' first BCS bowl, after the 2009 season. Both earned All-American honors at TCU. He'll also join former TCU running Aaron Green, who was signed to the Bills' practice squad in early January after being released from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Green played in two games for the Rams in 2016.
