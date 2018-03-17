TCU starting pitcher Nick Lodolo delivers in the pouring rain, the last pitch before the game was suspended in the top of the third inning.
TCU

Weather brings halt to TCU, UTA baseball games

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

March 17, 2018 10:01 PM

Rain clouds and stormy weather come as no surprise to TCU's baseball team.

With the season just a month old, the Frogs have had five games either postponed or canceled. Better make that six.

The start of Saturday's meeting with Minnesota at Lupton Stadium was delayed more than two hours then stopped in the third inning with TCU ahead 4-0. The game will resume Sunday at 10 a.m. with the regularly scheduled game to follow 40 minutes after its conclusion.

UT Arlington had similar problems despite an afternoon start at Clay Gould Ballpark.

The Mavericks had their Sun Belt game against Georgia State halted in the eighth inning with the visiting Panthers ahead 9-5. That game will also resume at 10 a.m. with the series finale to follow 40 minutes after its end.

