Rice tops TCU with big inning; UTA, A&M scoreless into 15th

Like the Texas weather, TCU baseball's fortunes changed quickly Tuesday in Houston.
Frogs starting pitcher Russell Smith easily retired the first five Rice batters he faced.
But the next five scored.
That was enough to back Rice sophomore Roel Garcia, who retired 16 TCU batters in a row during one stretch and finished by allowing one hit and recording seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of a 7-3 win in downtown Houston.
Never miss a local story.
Rice (8-10) started the deciding second-inning rally with a two-out solo home run by Justin Collins. What followed was an infield error, RBI double, hit by pitch, two-run triple and a run-scoring single.
Seventh-ranked TCU (9-5) was kept off the scoreboard until Zach Humphreys led off the seventh with a walk, TCU's first base runner since the first inning, ahead of Luken Baker's single that broke up Garcia's no-hit bid.
Garcia was lifted for a new pitcher but was responsible for both runs that scored on a two-out triple by A.J. Balta. The hit extended Balta's streak of reaching base to 13 consecutive games.
TCU returns home Friday to host Minnesota (12-6) who first makes a stop Wednesday to play at UT Arlington.
UTA-A&M scoreless in 15th
UT Arlington (4-9) and the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies (16-1) were locked in a scoreless draw entering the 15th inning Tuesday night at press time.
UTA, playing its fourth consecutive game against a ranked opponent, got an impressive start from freshman Carlos Taveras. The right-hander allowed three hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. UTA had outhit A&M 9-8 going to the 14th inning.
A&M entered the game having won seven in a row and batting .328 with 19 homers for the season.
Comments