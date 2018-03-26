John Diarse working to turn unknown expectations into a positive TCU Pro Day

TCU’s John Diarse is well aware that he’s not the most highly coveted receiver in this year’s NFL Draft.

Heck, he knows he might not even get drafted.

He wasn’t invited to the Senior Bowl or the NFL Scouting Combine. But Diarse looks at being under the radar as a positive.

“That’s an advantage, to know that I still have some growth left,” Diarse said last month from the Michael Johnson Performance media day. “I haven’t peaked out. I don’t have necessarily a first-rounder’s expectation. I take it to my advantage to know that I still have some room to improve.”

Diarse, who stands 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, is coming off his best college season with the Frogs. He caught 35 passes for 575 yards and three touchdowns.

As a junior, Diarse had 33 catches for 442 yards three touchdowns. He spent his first two seasons playing at LSU.

Diarse has no regrets about his college career and is now focused on becoming a professional. He’ll have an opportunity to showcase his talents during TCU’s pro day on Friday.

John Diarse said he had a “great” relationship with Gary Patterson, and believes TCU has put him in position to pursue a possible NFL career. He wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but is readying himself for TCU’s pro day on March 30. Max Faulknermfaulkner@star-telegram.com

If an NFL team signs John Diarse, what will they get?

“I believe that they’ll get from me a hard worker, leadership in the locker room and just somebody who will help the organization grow – not only on the field, but off the field in business aspects, in community aspects, and from just making people around me better. That’s one of the things I thrive on a daily basis, make anyone who is associated with me a better person.”

How’s training gone?

“For me, it’s been awesome. It’s been a great experience here at MJP, getting some of the best world-class training that you could ever ask for. The progression I’ve seen in myself over the last couple of weeks has been astonishing for me.”

Do you have a 40-yard dash goal?

“I definitely have a goal. I won’t share it yet. I still have a little ways out until pro day on March 30, so I won’t share it yet. But I definitely have a goal. Hopefully, I can shock a couple of people.”

How was your experience at TCU?

“My time at TCU, to me, went by too fast. You don’t really realize how fast a few years goes until you look up and it’s gone. I’m very, very blessed and grateful for coach [Gary] Patterson and his staff to welcome me in as family and to finish out my career. My time there was just amazing, to be around blue-chip guys and being able to work with some of the best players in the state of Texas, or in the country arguably. For me, it went by too fast, but I enjoyed every second of it.”

Why did you decide to go to TCU?

“Looking back on it, me and my family definitely discussed it, and it was one of the better choices that I made. To go over there and give myself an opportunity to get more targets, more catches, hopefully got some better yardage. We got a better look and a better opportunity for NFL scouts to see what I can do.”

Is Shawn Robinson ready to become the starting QB?

“In his short time there, he’s really taken on a great role as a learner. Learning from Kenny [Hill], learning from coach [Sonny] Cumbie, two great guys, awesome guys, guys who are exceptional at what they do – coaching and playing. I believe he does possess the leadership qualities and ability to be TCU’s quarterback next year. He’s been there for a little while now, some time now, I think he does possess the abilities to take over the reigns and the ability to take TCU to another level.”