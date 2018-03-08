TCU senior Michael Landestoy sat tight for his chance to shine

Few TCU baseball players have waited so long for a chance to shine in the Horned Frogs' every day lineup than Michael Landestoy.

The fifth-year senior is making the most of his chance to shine. Landestoy is hitting .361 with 10 RBIs after starting 10 of the first 11 games. Only Josh Watson has more RBIs on the team.

Landestoy, the son of former major league infielder Rafael Landestoy, was redshirted in 2014 and then started just 31 games the past three seasons. Landestoy said learning from older players, especially that redshirt season, former TCU greats such as Kevin Cron, Cody Jones and Derek Odell, helped him prepare for this moment.

"Experience is a valuable asset to a player," he said. "For me, earlier in my career I had a lot of opportunities where I wasn’t always succeeding. Those were lessons learned that I brought to this year."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of those — going 0 or 20 in 2015 — helped shape his work ethic. Coach Jim Schlossnagle said being ready to produce as a senior isn't extra pressure on Landestoy. Pressure, Schlossnagle said, was having to sit on the bench.

"Or other times when he’s gotten to play, even though he played well, when the starter came back he sat on the bench," Schlossnagle said. "He’s being rewarded for being a great teammate for five years."

No. 7 TCU opens a three-game set at the Dodgers Stadium College Baseball Classic against USC at 8 p.m. Friday. They also play No. 11 UCLA and Vanderbilt on Saturday and Sunday.

The oblique strain to center fielder Johnny Rizer in the second game of the season has opened a spot for Landestoy, who has started six games as the designated hitter after starting the season with four starts at first base. Rizer could be out up to two more weeks.

"There’s no such thing as pressure for me," Landestoy said. "I know the work is done off the field, in the summer. It’s just up to me having fun and helping my team win. That’s all the matters to me."





Schlossnagle said the fast start for the Frogs' older players this season has been integral to the 8-3 start.

"If those guys swing the bat that well around Baker then we have a chance to be a better team," Schlossnagle said.

Five players, including four upperclassmen — Landestoy, Josh Watson, Luken Baker and Connor Wanhanen — have combined to account for more than half of the Frogs' 64 RBIs.

"Now he’s obviously a huge part of what we’re doing and he’s earned the right to have all this success," Schlossnagle said.

This weekend's competition, plus a game at Rice on Tuesday, is a good way for some of the less battle-tested players to get a sense of what to expect in the post-season.

"I just want to see our guys be able to handle that," Schlossnagle said. "These are opportunities for guys to learn how to handle that environment and that level of play. And so they can handle a Regional, a Super Regional or a Big 12 series when we have 7,000 people here."

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 64 TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game Pause 33 Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 93 TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 185 Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 22 TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 57 TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 82 TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 111 Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 128 Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call 75 650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

Dodgers Stadium College Baseball Classic

TCU at USC, 8 p.m. Friday



TCU at UCLA, 9 p.m. Saturday



TCU vs. Vanderbilt (at Dodgers Stadium), 12:30 p.m. Sunday



TV: Pac-12 Network (Saturday's game only)