TCU women run Big 12 winning streak to four games

Amy Okonkwo scored 24 points while Jordan Moore added 19 and six rebounds as the TCU women won their fourth consecutive Big 12 game, 76-66 over Kansas on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.
Okonkwo shot 8-of-15 from the field and was 7-of-7 on free throws while Moore was 9-of-14 from the floor.
The four-game Big 12 streak is the longest for TCU (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) since joining the league in 2012-13. The highlight of the streak was back-to-back wins over ranked Texas and West Virginia last week.
After trailing much of the first quarter, the Horned Frogs used a 16-5 run to leap ahead 34-23 in the second. During that span TCU forced the Jayhawks (11-8, 2-6 Big 12) into seven turnovers and at one point rattled off 10 straight points while holding Kansas scoreless for over three minutes.
Kylee Kopatich and Christalah Lyons led the way for Kansas with 17 points apiece.
TCU will play at Kansas State on Wednesday.
UTA 71, ULM 55: Senior Kevin Hervey pumped in a game-high 21 points as the Mavericks went ahead early and never let Louisiana Monroe, the Sun Belt cellar dwellers, have a chance Saturday in Arlington.
UTA (13-8, 4-4 Sun Belt) limited Louisiana Monroe (7-11, 1-6) to 31 percent shooting for the game. The Mavs also held the edge in rebounding (49-33), points off the bench (23-4), points off turnovers (21-5) and points in the paint (28-6).
Johnny Hamilton had 11 rebounds and six points while Davion Turner came off the bench to toss in 10 points. Erick Neal contributed nine points and eight assists for UTA, which has won four of its last six games.
The Mavs will return to action on Thursday at Georgia State.
UTA women 70, ULM 61: Senior center Rebekah VanDijk turned in a dominating performance with 29 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots, earning her school-record 43rd career double-double, as UTA’s women defeated Louisiana Monroe at College Park Center.
The Lady Mavericks (10-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) led for all but a short time in the opening minutes against the Warhawks (4-14, 1-6). UTA won the rebounding battle 44-37 and held ULM to 32.8 percent shooting.
UTA also got timely contributions from guards Laurynn McGowen (13 points, five assists) and Crystal Allen (11 points, four assists).
UTA travels to Georgia State (5-13, 1-6) on Thursday.
