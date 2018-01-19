More Videos

  • Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday

    TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon helped promote the Horned Frogs' first ever Big Monday game on ESPN with two comical videos.

TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon helped promote the Horned Frogs' first ever Big Monday game on ESPN with two comical videos. TCU Athletics
TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon helped promote the Horned Frogs' first ever Big Monday game on ESPN with two comical videos. TCU Athletics

TCU

Check out TCU’s hilarious promotional spots for first ever Big Monday

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 19, 2018 05:18 PM

Big Monday basketball is a big deal and TCU basketball is trying to give the game the promotion it deserves.

That includes releasing two hilarious promotional videos in which head coach Jamie Dixon coaches up the pep squad and puts SuperFrog through its paces.

    TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon shot two promotional videos for the Horned Frogs' first ever appearance on ESPN's Big Monday telecast.

TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon shot two promotional videos for the Horned Frogs' first ever appearance on ESPN's Big Monday telecast.

The No. 24 Horned Frogs host No. 6 West Virginia at 8 p.m. Monday at Schollmaier Arena. It’s the first time TCU has played on ESPN’s signature college basketball telecast, which debuted in 1987. TCU (14-4, 2-4 in the Big 12) plays at Kansas State (13-5, 3-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

In one of the spots produced by the TCU Athletics marketing department, Dixon enters a briefing room for a quick session with TCU spirit and pep squad personnel. Dixon implores members of the pep bad, cheerleaders and Marco, with his stuffed deer, to “be active, got to be moving, giving a lot of noise, a lot of energy.”

Those in attendance stare back at Dixon with looks of confusion and bafflement.

“Tuba, I need you as loud as you can be,” Dixon tells the tuba player. “SuperFrog, I need you to run the show. It’s got to be big, I mean real big. Get it done!”

In the other spot, Dixon surprises SuperFrog, who is working in an office cubical, making sure the mascot realizes what’s at stake for Monday’s game.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

