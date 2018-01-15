Cleveland Browns interviewed TCU’s Curtis Luper for running backs job

TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns for their running backs coach position, according to a source at the school.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news Monday morning.

Luper joined the TCU staff in 2013 as wide receivers coach after four years as Auburn’s running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

Luper has coached TCU running backs since 2014. He was named co-OC in February 2017.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The #Browns are interviewing #TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper for their vacant RBs job, source says. Would be an intriguing move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2018

Luper played at Oklahoma State (1984-87) before serving as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Army from 1988-92. He finished his playing career at Stephen. F. Austin with 1,054 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 1993. He’s had coaching stints at SFA, Oklahoma State and New Mexico.