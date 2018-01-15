TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper, right, on the sidelines with head coach Gary Patterson during the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 2. Luper has interviewed with the Cleveland Browns to be their running backs coach.
TCU

Cleveland Browns interviewed TCU’s Curtis Luper for running backs job

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 15, 2018 06:23 PM

TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns for their running backs coach position, according to a source at the school.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news Monday morning.

Luper joined the TCU staff in 2013 as wide receivers coach after four years as Auburn’s running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

Luper has coached TCU running backs since 2014. He was named co-OC in February 2017.

Luper played at Oklahoma State (1984-87) before serving as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Army from 1988-92. He finished his playing career at Stephen. F. Austin with 1,054 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 1993. He’s had coaching stints at SFA, Oklahoma State and New Mexico.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

