Here’s a catch that helped earn TCU’s Taj Williams MVP honors at Tropical Bowl

Former TCU wide receiver Taj Williams caught four passes, including one for a touchdown, to lead the American team past the national team 29-20 in the Tropical Bowl on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Williams was named the game’s most valuable player.

The third annual college football all-star game, which draws scouts from the National Football League and Canadian Football League, was played at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The game is one of several upcoming college all-star games. There are two more all-star games on Saturday.

The East-West Shrine Game will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and features Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek and Oklahoma State offensive lineman Zachary Crabtree. Crabtree is a graduate of Mansfield High School.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback and Harlon Hill Trophy winner Luis Perez is expected to play in that game.

On Jan. 27, the Senior Bowl will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala. Williams’ teammate at TCU, offfensive lineman Joseph Noteboom, has accepted an invitation to play in the game.